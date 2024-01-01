Pashtoons have made great sacrifices: DG ISPR

Syed Adnan

PESHAWAR: Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry engaged in a comprehensive session at Kohat Garrison Cadet College with educators, students, cadets, and civil society members from various institutions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the session, DG ISPR addressed Pakistan Army’s role in the current security environment and highlighted key security challenges.

DG ISPR elaborated on the measures taken by the Pakistan Army to counter threats on the eastern and western borders of the country, while also providing insights into ongoing operations by security forces against insurgents. He emphasized the need for students, teachers, and civil society to play a proactive role in countering social media propaganda.

Lieutenant General Chaudhry praised the resilience of the Pashtun community, acknowledging their long-standing sacrifices for the nation. He emphasized that the Pakistan Army holds great respect for Pashtoons, who have always stood at the forefront in defending Pakistan’s sovereignty. He also recognized the significant contributions of the Pashtun community in the country’s mainstream development, highlighting their dedication to promoting peace and progress.

Attendees expressed their gratitude, noting the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and other security agencies in maintaining peace throughout the country. Participants voiced their unity with the Pakistan Army in the fight against elements attempting to destabilize the nation. In a gesture of respect, they presented DG ISPR with a traditional shawl, cap, and turban upon his arrival in Kohat.

Following the session, many attendees expressed that their concerns regarding misinformation on social media and other platforms had been addressed. They highlighted the session’s educational value, particularly in understanding the significance of the Pakistan Army’s role and the contributions of the Pashtun community.

“This session helped us gain valuable insights into the positive contributions of our armed forces and the Pashtun community’s ongoing role in national stability,” one attendee remarked. Another participant noted that the session’s discussion on fifth-generation warfare equipped them to approach news with discernment and accuracy. Participants concluded by recommending that similar sessions be organized regularly to foster understanding and strengthen bonds between the community and the Pakistan Army.