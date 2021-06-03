Passenger aircraft narrowly escapes an accident near KP’s Cherat hill station

F.P. Report

NOWSHERA: A foreign airliner narrowly escaped an accident near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Cherat hill station due to adverse weather conditions, on Thursday.

Source relayed when the Boeing 789 aircraft travelling from Bahrain to Islamabad flew closer to Cherat, the weather deteriorated all of a sudden.

Flying at an altitude of about 5,000 feet, the aircraft’s ground proximity warning system (GPWS) got activated, alerting its pilot of imminent danger of crashing into the hilly area.

The pilot had the presence of mind to instantly change the direction of the plane and fly it to an altitude of 7,000, the sources said, they added the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) control air traffic in the Cherat area.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) air traffic controller has forwarded a report in this regard to its headquarters.