Passenger bus accident near Chakri leaves 5 dead, 36 injured

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A tragic accident occurred near Chakri on Motorway M-2 where a passenger bus of a private company crashed, resulting in five fatalities and 36 injuries, rescue officials confirmed.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, the accident was caused by the driver losing control of the bus due to a slippery road.

The bus was en route from Rawalpindi to Multan when the incident occurred. Rescue teams and Motorway Police reached the scene immediately after receiving the alert.

Among the injured, 22 passengers were shifted to DHQ Chakwal, 8 to PIMS Islamabad, and 6 to DHQ Rawalpindi for medical treatment. Initially, three passengers had died on the spot while two more succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Motorway Police spokesperson said that three people sustained serious injuries while 12 were reported with minor wounds. Rescue operations were carried out with the assistance of Rescue 1122 and FWO ambulances.