Passenger gets into a brawl with PIA staffer during flight

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A passenger on-board an airplane headed from Manchester to Islamabad got into a fistfight with a Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) staff member during flight.

The passenger, namely Nauman Wajid went and seated himself in the first class section of the airplane whereas his ticket was booked for economy.

The flight attendant wanted him to sit at his designated place, mentioned on the ticket but he refused to budge, upon the flight attendants insistence, the man used force against the employee trying to get his way and remain seated in first class.

Wajid was left alone after the act of aggression through the remainder of the flight.

As soon as the flight landed, the culprit was handed to the the Airport Security Staff for putting his hands on the national carrier’s employee and for not abiding by the rules of travel.

