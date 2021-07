F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Passengers of a Tashkent-bound flight protested at the Islamabad International Airport on Friday after the flight was cancelled at the last minute.

Passengers alleged that the ticketing agent did not issue tickets to them despite receiving Rs0.3 million and the flight was also cancelled.

The protesters also chanted slogans and said the agent assured them and promised them to provide tickets and visas at the airport.