Passion, quality HR and strong institutions vital: Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that continuous reigniting passion for the country, availability of quality human resources in all sectors, strengthening the institutions, overcoming biases and quality leadership capable of taking timely and effective decisions by upholding moral, ethical and human values were essential ingredients for making a strong nation.

The President, while addressing the 35th Convocation and Graduation Ceremony of the Air War Course here at Air War College Institute on Wednesday, said that Pakistan was created on basis of the two-nation theory, whereas passion and love for a country need to be re-ignited continuously and persistently and this passion should be used as a resource to create national cohesion and uniformity of purpose to unify the nation to pursue common aims and objectives.

Pakistan is endowed with exceptional Human Resources which when provided with the right resources and leadership can do wonders. Pakistan developed nuclear deterrence within seven years despite having various challenges, limited human resources and financial constraints and now owing to its nuclear capability Pakistan possessed a formidable deterrent to any foreign aggression. The President added that Pakistan also took timely decisions coupled with an effective implementation strategy which helped the country to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic in an effective manner as compared to our neighbouring countries and many other countries of the world.

He stated that quality Human Resource Development and management was one of the major reasons behind the progress of developed nations. He stressed the need for effectively utilizing skilled human resources and providing skills and knowledge to unskilled and semi-skilled sections of the population irrespective of their gender or disability on a fast-track basis.

While highlighting the need to adopt emerging technologies, the President called for bringing automation, adopting Artificial Intelligence and Information and Cyber technologies in defence, agriculture, services and industrial sectors to ensure fast-track progress and development of the country. He said that Pakistan pursued human and moral values by hosting millions of refugees on humanitarian grounds for many decades, mostly out of its own resources.

“On the other hand, many countries of the west are spending billions to keep the refugees out of their geographical boundaries and let many refugees perish in the sea and on land when they were heartlessly denied access by the receiving countries”, he noted. He observed that the treatment and value accorded to Ukrainian refugees should also be extended to all the other refugees around the world on the basis of equity and without any discrimination and bias. He said that there is no issue faced by the nation(s) which cannot be resolved through negotiation, consultation and through peaceful means.

He said that Islam introduced the concept of mutual consultation and integrated moral, ethical and human values while forging relationships and building consensus within the nation and among the nations which, he said, are still applicable in the present-day scenario. Referring to Pakistan’s war on terror, the President said that the Pakistani nation successfully defeated the menace of terrorism from its soil which was a big achievement.

The President felicitated the graduating officers on the successful completion of the course and advised them to keep their ambition to seek knowledge alive for the rest of their lives. Earlier, the President of Air War College Institute, Air-Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui, presented a course report and highlighted the salient features of the MS degree course of one and a half years duration. As many as 70 officers completed the war course which included 35 officers of the Pakistan Air Force, 7 officers of the Pakistan Army and 10 officers of the Pakistan Navy. 18 officers from 10 friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Nigeria, Malaysia, Egypt, Yemen and Iraq also completed their graduation course from the Air War College Institute.

