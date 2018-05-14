PAT files a treason case against Nawaz Sharif in LHC

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek has filed a treason petition on Monday in the Lahore High Court against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif regarding his controversial remarks on Mumbai attacks.

PAT leader, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur has field the case and it stated that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif maligned Pakistan and its institutions and demanded a treason case against him.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also submitted two resolutions against Nawaz in the Punjab Assembly. The resolutions have been submitted by opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mehmoodur Rasheed, and Dr Murad Raas.

The resolution stated that Nawaz has been silent on the matter of Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav and ongoing atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir and that Nawaz is spreading poison against the state.

In the recent interview, Nawaz Sharif questioned that why we can’t completed the trail of those who killed 150 people across the border. After the remarks he was under fire from both the institutions and political leadership.

Following this, a National Security Committee was also held earlier in the day to discuss Nawaz Sharif’s recent “misleading media statement”.

