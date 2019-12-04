Patagonia’s Black Hole Bags are made from recycled plastic bottles

Monitoring Desk

Patagonia is setting the bar for high-quality and sustainable products with its new line of bags made from recycled plastic bottles. Dubbed the Black Hole collection, the newest line offers 25 different bags, each with its own unique features and style.

The Black Hole Bags are durable and stylish, and they come in a variety of styles and colors. Even better, the bags help reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in landfills every year. Patagonia’s 2019 line of these bags utilized 10 million plastic bottles, transforming all of this plastic into a unique recycled fabric that forms the webbing and body of the bags. Each bag is water-resistant and backed by the company’s Ironclad Guarantee, which entitles the buyer to a repair, replacement or refund should the product not perform to their full satisfaction.

The vintage-style Black Hole Duffel Bag holds 55 liters and can be either worn as a backpack or carried like a traditional duffel. It is made from 100 percent recycled polyester fabric with a recycled polyester lining and recycled nylon webbing made from 33 plastic water bottles.

The 25-liter Black Hole Pack is made from the same tough materials as the duffel and features an air-mesh back panel to increase ventilation and comfort. The main inner pocket includes an internal padded sleeve designed to protect most laptops or hold a hydration reservoir. The accompanying mesh pocket comes with a key holder and an organizer to hold smaller items, such as a cell phone or wallet.

The popular brand already prides itself on being environmentally and socially responsible and for good reason. Patagonia pledges at least 1 percent of its sales or 10 percent of pre-tax profits (whichever is higher) to grassroots environmental groups, helping to fund activists devoted to protecting natural habitats, wilderness and biodiversity.

Patagonia also employs a Worn Wear program, where customers can mail in their used gear and clothing for store credit. Through this process, the company can find ways to reuse or recycle its products instead of trashing them. Fair, safe labor conditions and environmentally responsible practices are promoted by the company, and specific suppliers can be reviewed on the Patagonia website with full transparency.

Courtesy: (inhabitat.com)