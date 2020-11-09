Pathetic service of Koons Dealership

F.P Report



Washington DC: In a email addressed to The Frontier Post, a customer name Muhammad, complained about the pathetic service of Koons auto dealership in Tysons corner Virginia.



According to the email, the general manager at Koons, Mr Tariq threatened Muhammed that he will kick him out of the dealership after Muhammad complained about the vehicle which he had purchased from the dealership a couple of days ago, had major faults in it and it broke down several times with in couple days of the purchase.



According to Muhammad, the dealership had sold him an expensive vehicle which had a dead battery, a broken air conditioner and a broken computer screen.



Muhammad further said that on his return to the dealership after three days, Mr Tariq was acting like a macho man with extreme rude behavior.

A few days later when Muhammad’s car died due to battery when his kids were with him in the car in Washington DC and showed the pictures to the Tariq and said that in used vehicle battery and air condition are the first things to check. According to Muhammad, Mr Tariq replied by saying that “thank you for the heads up.” Muhammad said that instead of apologetic, Tariq sarcastically answered him back.



Muhammad further said that he had even emailed the senior management of Koons but did not even respond back.



Muhammad further said that he will be taking Koons to court to teach them a lesson that customers should not be cheated and they should be given the same respect when customer are purchasing the vehicles and afterwards as well. Muhammad also said that he also has documented evidence that Koons displays different prices of the car which are displayed on cars and on internet.



This correspondent tried getting version from Koons, but there was no reply from their side.