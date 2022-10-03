Patients complain about illegible prescriptions

KABUL (TOLOnews): Residents and pharmacists in Kabul expressed concern about the rise of illegible prescriptions and suggested that doctors write clear prescriptions for their patients.

One of these pharmacists said he dealt with up to 20 illegible prescriptions each day. “Every day I receive more than 20 illegible prescriptions, some of which are written by doctors but are not readable, leading us, as well as the patients, to wonder,” said Abdul Azim, a pharmacist.

These pharmacists accuse doctors of writing illegible prescriptions to collude with specific pharmacies. “Doctors themselves write them in such a way since they are connected to their pharmacies,” said Ahmad, another drug seller. Residents of Kabul urged the Ministry of Public Health to take this issue seriously.

“The doctors themselves should stop this activity and I request the Ministry of Public Health and the Islamic Emirate to give serious attention to this matter,” said Abdulrahim, a resident of Kabul.

“It’s incorrect. It’s against social norms. They write in such a way that only they themselves understand it; no one else can read it, claimed Omid, another Kabul resident.

The Ministry of Public Health said that monitoring groups have been formed to deal with these issues.

“The Ministry of Public Health has sent orders to the relevant institutions that monitoring should be done so that people’s issues are resolved and their wishes are met,” said Sharafat Zaman Amarkhail, spokesman of the Ministry of Public Health.

The ministry stated that it had just established a mechanism to stop these problems, and anyone who causes issues will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

