Pattoki: Three of family shot dead over old enmity

F.P. Report

PATTOKI: At least three persons of a family were shot dead in Pattoki while a minor girl miraculously survived the attack, on Friday.

According to reports, Syed Safdar Kirmani was travelling from Lahore to Sher Garh with his family when unidentified persons resorted to indiscriminate firing after stopping their car on Habibabad-Sher Garh road.

Syed Safdar Kirman, his wife Sanam and daughter Areeba died on the spot. However, one of their daughters survived the attack.

Pattoki circle DSP and Sadar Pattoki police reached the crime scene to collect evidence. The officials have stated that the incident apparently occurred due to old enmity.