‘Pay Rs8m or prepare to die’: KP minister gets extortion letter from TTP

MARDAN (INP): The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) has allegedly sent a letter to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science and Technology Minister Atif Khan, demanding he pay Rs8 million within three days or prepare to get killed, it emerged on Wednesday.

The letter, which appears to from the TTP division in the area, a copy of which is available with is addressed to the minister who hails from Mardan. “You know who we are and what we want. We know you very closely and have all your data and records because you are on TTP Mardan’s wanted list and your turn has come,” the letter reads. “Thus, you will have to either fulfil our demand to exit this list, or you will lose your life. Our demand is for Rs8m. We want an answer within three days.”

Talking to the media today, Khan confirmed that he had received the letter. “The way ransom [letters] come normally . some people have received them,” he said. The minister said he had shared the letter with all security agencies and now the onus for taking action was on them. KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said an investigation would be conducted into the letter received by Khan and action would be taken in accordance with the law. “The KP government will not tolerate extortion [demands]. Whoever receives such a letter or call should inform the police.

“Some criminals are carrying out these activities. The KP government will deal fully with them.” Media has also reached out to the Counter Terrorism Department for comment. The incident comes amid renewed concerns about increasing militancy and TTP’s resurgence in the country’s northern areas. Weary residents of Swat and Shangla have been protesting for weeks demanding terrorists be reined in after a slew of attacks has left them jittery.

Related