PBA protecting country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity: Dr. Firdous

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says media together with government can defeat the enemy’s evil designs by presenting the government’s narrative in letter and spirit.

She was addressing a news conference in Karachi.

She said that Pakistan Broadcasters Association is presenting and highlighting the true image of Pakistan and protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

She said media workers stand shoulder to shoulder for the defense of the country by presenting the national narrative.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government will engage media for bringing about a meaningful and result oriented change in the society towards achieving the goal of enlightened moderation.