PCB allows foreign players in domestic cricket

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): The upcoming domestic season, due to start from September 14, could see foreign cricketers playing for provincial teams under the new playing conditions introduced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday.

The PCB, through a press release, announced that the Cricket Associations can register an overseas player, subject to a written approval from the board and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the relevant cricket board of that player, in addition to their original squad of 32 players.

According to Clause 2 of the Qualification Rules for PCB Domestic Tournament 2019-20, all such requests to include overseas players are to be made one month prior to the cricket season.

If a Cricket Association wants to take an overseas player on board during the season, a special request would have to be made to the PCB Domestic Cricket Operations department.

Cricket Associations, along with using all 32 players in either of the First or Second XI sides, will also be allowed to use their U19 players to participate in all domestic tournaments, including first-class cricket.

However, the Qualification Rules for PCB Domestic Tournament 2019-20 allows a player to represent teams from only one Cricket Association across the season.