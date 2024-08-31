PCB announces free entry for fans in Champions Cup

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday announced free entry for fans in the upcoming Champions One-Day Cup matches in Faisalabad.
After a meeting held to discuss the arrangements for hosting the Champions Cup, Naqvi told the media that fans could watch all the matches except the playoffs for free at the Iqbal Stadium.
The meeting was attended by Chief Operating Officer PCB Salman Naseer, Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza, Advisor Bilal Afzal, Director Domestic Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Director Commercial, Director High Performance, Senior General Manager Domestic Junaid Zia, and other relevant officials.
“The residents of Faisalabad love the game of cricket. After a long time, Pakistan’s top players will be in action in a major tournament in Faisalabad,” said Naqvi.
“Not only will talent emerge from the Champions Cup, but domestic cricket will also strengthen. For the success of the Champions Cup, the entire team must work responsibly.”
The Best of the best cricketers from the country will feature in the single-league competition that will also serve as the homecoming of men’s seniors’ competitive cricket in Faisalabad after nearly two years.
The last domestic men’s 50-over match played at the Iqbal Stadium was in March 2022 between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Champions One-Day Cup Schedule
12 Sep – Wolves v Panthers
13 Sep – Stallions v Lions
14 Sep – Dolphins v Panthers
15 Sep – Wolves v Stallions
16 Sep – Lions v Panthers
17 Sep – Dolphins v Wolves
19 Sep – Stallions v Dolphins
20 Sep – Lions v Wolves
21 Sep – Panthers v Stallions
22 Sep – Dolphins v Lions
24 Sep – Qualifier (Team No.1 v Team No. 2)
25 Sep – Eliminator 1 (Team No.3 v Team No.4)
27 Sep – Eliminator 2 (Losing Qualifier v Winning Eliminator 2)
29 Sep – Final.