PCB announces rewards of Rs1m each for blind cricket teams

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has announced rewards of Rs one million each for the Pakistan blind and deaf cricket teams in recognition of their performances at the international level.

He announced the reward in the PCB General Body meeting held here in Lahore following January’s elections of the Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association at the National High-Performance Centre on Monday.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja chaired the meeting, while Syed Sultan Shah (Chairman, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council) and Irfan Miraj (President, Deaf Cricket Association) also attended the meeting along with their office-bearers, who participated as observers on the special invitation of the PCB Chairman. PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain and Chief Operating Officer Barrister Salman Naseer also attended the meeting as ex-officio members.

In accordance with Clause 20 of the PCB Constitution 2019, the General Body considered and expressed their views on the audited accounts and PCB Annual Report, which are now available for viewing and downloading at the corporate website under Documents.

The General Body was also provided with a snapshot of Pakistan cricket and received a briefing on the steps and measures being taken to bolster Pakistan cricket’s foundations by strengthening grassroots cricket.

The General Body was informed the Pakistan men’s sides were presently ranked fifth in Tests and, third in ODIs and T20Is, while they are placed in the fourth position in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, which is a qualifying event for the 2023 World Cup.

The General Body was updated on the busy and tough 2022-23 cricket season for the men’s side that including the tour to Sri Lanka for two Tests and the ACC T20 Asia Cup, Netherlands for three ODIs and Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in October.

The subsequent home series includes split tours by England and New Zealand, while the West Indies will return for three T20Is in January/February 2023.

The women’s side will feature in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and T20 World Cups in South Africa, while their ICC Women’s Championship fixtures will be against Ireland at home and away in Australia.