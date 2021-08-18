PCB assures New Zealand cricket team of foolproof security

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has assured the New Zealand Cricket Board of foolproof security for the upcoming bilateral series in Pakistan.

Both cricket boards established contact to discuss the bilateral series between the two countries.

The New Zealand team informed the PCB about sending the security expert Rig Dikseen to Pakistan before the series. The expert will visit the country next week. The situation arises after some Kiwi cricketers’ raised their concerns about the security situation in Pakistan.

New Zealand are set to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series in September and October, visiting for the first time since 2003.

The tour is set to start on 17 September with the first ODI in Rawalpindi, with subsequent ODIs to be played on 19 and 21 September.

The teams will then move to Lahore for the five-match T20I series, starting 25 September.