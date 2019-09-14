PCB cancels Mohammad Hasnain’s NOC for CPL

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has cancelled the no objection certificate (NOC) granted to fast- bowler Mohammad Hasnain that allowed him to feature in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and instructed him to return to Pakistan immediately to take part in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) Trophy after the media raised the issue.

The fast bowler will now take part in the QeA trophy after featuring in the series against Sri Lanka later this month. Earlier, the issue of double standards was raised by media personnel against the PCB after their claim that all national cricketers would take part in the QeA Trophy proved false.

On one side the PCB claimed to increase the quality of the domestic cricket by introducing six provincial teams that replaced the now redundant departmental teams, on the other hand the PCB ridiculed its own rules.

The Hyderabad native, Mohammad Husnain had been openly allowed to participate in league cricket which made a mockery of the rules established by the PCB. The QeA Trophy had begun in Karachi, Lahore and Abbottabad; however the Sindh team is devoid of the services of the young pacer who is currently busy featuring in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Instead of giving him the opportunity of working on his deficiencies, the youngster had been granted an NOC to feature in the full season of the ongoing CPL.

Similarly, all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who retired from Test cricket in 2018, was surprisingly named in the squad for Southern Punjab. The former captain reminded PCB officials that he had retired from the longer format, and requested that he be replaced by a youngster instead.

27-year-old fast-bowler Mohammad Amir was recently allowed to retire from Test cricket by the PCB. The same officials accepted fast-bowler Wahab Riaz’s request to rest out the domestic tournament. It should be noted that Riaz has expressed his wishes to retire from the longer format as well.