PCB chairman commits strategic support for uplift of hockey

LAHORE (APP): Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has said the PCB will provide strategic support for the uplift of hockey and other support in the country.

During a meeting with former Olympians Shahbaz Senior and Khawaja Junaid at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Gaddafi Stadium here on Tuesday, he urged the need for reforms in hockey, adding the PCB remains committed to working collaboratively with stakeholders to ensure the uplift of sports in Pakistan.

The former stars of Pakistan hockey hailed Chairman Naqvi’s principled stance on the ICC Champions Trophy, besides swift reforms undertaken to improve Pakistan’s cricket structure. The former hockey greats emphasised the need for a similar pace of reforms to revitalise Pakistan’s hockey system.

The meeting centred on exploring sustainable measures to promote hockey across Pakistan.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi reiterated his unwavering support for the development of the sport, acknowledging hockey’s status as the national game and its illustrious legacy.

“Hockey is Pakistan’s national sport and holds a proud history of global achievements. Restoring its past glory remains a priority, and we will extend our full support to achieve this,” Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said.

Shahbaz Senior and Khawaja Junaid provided insights from their visits to German and Dutch hockey clubs, sharing best practices for youth development and grassroot initiatives. They also briefed Chairman PCB on the scheduled tour of the German National Junior Hockey Team to Pakistan in March 2025, underscoring importance of international engagements in fostering growth of hockey.