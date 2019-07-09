PCB chairman hints at major changes in cricket team

LONDON (NNI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has hinted at major changes in the cricket team including skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

The PCB chief talked to a British broadcaster and maintained that the board has decided to devise a 4-year plan after monitoring players’ performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

While expressing disappointment, Ehsan Mani said Pakistan team was eliminated from the semi-finals of the mega event because the players lacked mental strength. The chairman rebuffed the rumors of differences between head coach Mickey Arthur and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq. He assured that no decision will be taken in haste.

Ehsan Mani added that he was hopeful of Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals but unfortunately it did not happen. Pakistan’s wonderful comeback after losing against West Indies, Australia and India is a proof that the Green Shirts are capable to beat any team in the world.

The chairman told that the PCB has forwarded a written complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the security issues and the political banners that were flown over the stadium during Pakistan-Afghanistan match at Headingley, Leeds. Let it be known that Ehsan Mani also met Mickey Arthur and Inzamam-ul-Haq in London.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed admitted that the team didn’t play well against Australia and India in the World Cup 2019. Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sarfraz said that he was satisfied with the performance of team in WC’s last four matches, revealing that a proper consultative meeting was held with players after defeat by India.

We were aware of the low run rate and tried to overcome it but unfortunately, we couldn’t win the match with big margin, he added.