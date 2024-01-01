PCB Chairman holds significant meeting with coaches Kirsten, Gillespie

LAHORE (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday met Men’s cricket team coaches including white-ball coach Gary Kirsten, red-ball coach Jason Gillespie and Assistant coach Azhar Mahmood during a meeting here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Gaddafi stadium.

Termed as significant by the PCB, the meeting centred around discussions on strategising for improvements in batting, bowling and fielding, with a decision to devise comprehensive plans in these areas.

He expressed full confidence in the coaching staff’s abilities and assured them of complete support in player development and coaching matters. The meeting decided that fitness will be the sole criterion for selection while it also stressed upon maintaining the highest fitness standards at all levels.

Addressing concerns about team composition, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged the presence of talent but highlighted the need for optimal combinations. The meeting also reviewed insights shared by the coaches aimed at enhancing the team performance through structured plans, which received unanimous approval from the PCB Chairman.

PCB Director International Usman Wahla also attended the meeting.