PCB chairman meets domestic perfomers

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with emerging domestic cricketers on Sunday as the board deliberates over squad changes ahead of the national team’s upcoming tour of New Zealand.

According to sources, the meeting took place just days after Pakistan’s disappointing exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where they failed to progress beyond the group stage.

The sources claimed the PCB is considering resting senior players for the New Zealand tour and allowing young talent to prove their mettle.

Amid growing speculation regarding a possible overhaul of the white-ball squad, Naqvi met with several promising domestic cricketers. Among those present were Khawaja Nafay, Abdul Samad, Haider Ali, Muhammad Ali, Ali Raza, Ahmed Daniyal, Nisar Ahmed, Mohammad Ibtisam, and Mohammad Salman.

Additionally, young prospects Afaq Afridi, Saad Masood, Muaz Sadaqat, Arafat Minhas, Mubasir Khan, Hassan Nawaz, Faisal Akram, Tahir Baig, and Qasim Akram also attended the session.

Pakistan’s early elimination from the Champions Trophy 2025 has intensified calls for changes in the squad, with former cricketers and fans heavily criticizing senior players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, for their underwhelming performances.

Calls were made to the Pakistan Cricket Board to drop senior players and give chances to domestic performers in the national side’s future tours.

The Pakistan team is set to depart for New Zealand for a white-ball tour which will run from March 16 to April 5, featuring five T20Is and three ODIs.

The T20I series will commence with the first game in Christchurch on March 16, followed by the second match in Dunedin on March 18.

The third match will be played in Auckland on March 21, while the fourth and fifth games are scheduled on March 23 and 26, respectively. Following the conclusion of the T20I series, the teams will travel to Napier for the first ODI, scheduled for March 29. The two sides will face off in the second ODI on April 2 in Hamilton, while the third and final ODI will be played in Mount Maunganui on April 5.