PCB condemns ‘abusive language’ directed at Pakistan players after New Zealand loss

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday condemned “abusive language” directed at Pakistan players by foreign spectators after the national side suffered a 3-0 loss against New Zealand in their one-day international (ODI) series.

The PCB statement followed Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah’s altercation with fans following Pakistan’s loss to New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

The board said foreign spectators hurled inappropriate remarks at cricketers present on the field.

“When anti-Pakistan slogans emerged, cricketer Khushdil Shah stepped in and urged the spectators to refrain,” the PCB said in a statement.

“In response, Afghan spectators escalated the situation by using further inappropriate language in Pashto.”

The development comes at a time of strained ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan over a surge in militants attacks in Pakistan’s western provinces that border Afghanistan.

Islamabad has frequently accused Afghanistan of sheltering and supporting militant groups that launch cross-border attacks. Afghan officials deny involvement and insist that Pakistan’s security issues are an internal matter of Islamabad.

In the past, Pakistani and Afghan fans have also been engaged in heated exchange of words during various fixtures accusing each other of interference.

“Following the Pakistani team’s complaint, stadium officials intervened and ejected the two disruptive spectators,” the PCB added.