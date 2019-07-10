PCB decides to cut number of centrally contracted players

LAHORE (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday decided to reduce the number of centrally contracted players, sources said. According to sources, the central contract awarded to 33 players finished on June 30, with the PCB deciding to cut the number of centrally contracted players from 33 to 15 to 17 for the new season.

Sources said the new central contract will be awarded to 15 to 17 players who play all the three formats of the game to. The PCB has also decided to reduce the number of centrally contracted women players. The current number of centrally contracted women players are 10.

E category will also be removed from the central contract, sources said, adding, the decision to reduce the number of players and to increase the stipend was made by the cricket board’s managing director Wasim Khan as the same practice was followed by other cricket boards as well. Names of players awarded central contract will be announced by PCB after the appointment of a new selection committee.