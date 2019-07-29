PCB decides to remove Sarfaraz as cricket team captain

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to remove Sarfaraz Ahmed as the captain of the national cricket team, with think-tank reportedly having already chosen his replacement.

The PCB — prior to the ICC Test Championship — has decided to remove the cricketer from Test captainship. The 32-year-old Sarfaraz, who has led Pakistan in 13 Test matches to date, of which the team won four and lost eight, currently leads the team in all three formats of the game.

The move comes as a surprise to some, especially after Sarfaraz — under whose leadership the Pakistan cricket team came fifth after winning only five matches in the World Cup 2019 — had clarified earlier this month that he would not be parting ways with the captainship.

Speaking during a press conference on July 6, 2019, in Karachi’s National Stadium, the wicket-keeper had said he was made the team’s captain by the PCB and it was the Board itself that would decide about his future.

It has been learnt that there would be further development on the issue in a cricket committee meeting on August 8, in Lahore; however, it remains to be seen whether Sarfaraz would retain his captainship of the team in one-day international (ODIs) and Twenty20 (T20) as the matter was still in the talks.

Further, there has been no suggestion to promote captain Asad Shafiq to captainship.

However, Shan Masood, who is leading National Bank’s team in domestic cricket, is very likely to be made the captain.