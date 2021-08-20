PCB delays camp, squad announcement for Afghanistan ODIs

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has delayed the camp, which was bound to start from tomorrow, for the preparations of the upcoming One-day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan due to uncertainty surrounding the future of the series.

The Afghanistan cricket team is currently facing logistical issues, due to the Taliban’s takeover, which is why the schedule for the series and the team’s travel plan is yet to be finalised.

The PCB will announce the squad and carry out the camp for the series after receiving confirmation from the Afghanistan board. Although, sources added, that there are chances that the series could be postponed.

The Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, will host the three-match One-day International (ODI) series between Afghanistan and Pakistan, instead of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This will be the first time Pakistan and Afghanistan will participate in a bilateral series.