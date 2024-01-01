PCB denies NOC to Usama Mir for participation in T20 Blast

LAHORE (Web Desk): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refused to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to leg-spinner Usama Mir to participate in T20 Blast tournament.

The board said the centrally-contracted players could play only two leagues per year under the policy, adding that Mir has already participated in two leagues from July 2023 to May 2024.

It said that the player had participated in The Hundred and Big Bash League.

Usama Mir was scheduled to represent Worcestershire Rapids in the T20 Blast. However, the franchise has cancelled agreement with him after he was denied NOC.

West Indies player Hyden Walsh has replaced him in the team.