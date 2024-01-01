PCB Hall of Famer Waqar Younis to mentor Lions

ISLAMABAD (PPI) : Pakistan Cricket Board’s Hall of Famer Waqar Younis has been confirmed as mentor of the Lions side for this month’s Champions One-Day Cup, which will be played in Faisalabad from 12-29 September. Additionally, the Lions have been allocated National Cricket Academy for training and practice during the 2024-25 domestic cricket season.

Last week, Shoaib Malik and Misbah-ul-Haq were named as mentors of the Stallions and Wolves, respectively. Details of the player names and player support personnel will follow later this week.

The Champions One-Day Cup will feature country’s 150 best of the best cricketers. This will be a 50-over tournament that will be played on a single-league format. All but 16 September match between Lions and Panthers, which will start at 9.30am, will commence at 3pm. There will be three playoffs in four days with the final on Sunday, 29 September.

The Lions will open their campaign against Shoaib Malik’s Stallions on 13 September, followed by matches against Panthers (day match), Misbah’s Wolves on 20 September and Dolphins on 22 September.

Waqar Younis (Captained Pakistan in 17 Tests and 62 ODIs; played in three 50-over World Cups; holds the record for fastest to 400 ODI wickets; leads the list of captains with best ODI bowling figures; is one of the bowlers to dismiss all 11 batters in a Test match; was named as one of Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 1992; was inducted into the ICC and PCB Hall of Fames in 2013 and 2021, respectively; coached Pakistan in the 2010 and 2016 T20 World Cups and 2011 and 2015 World Cups; last served Pakistan as bowling coach from 2019-2021)

“I am excited about the opportunity to once again contribute to player development. This new role presents a fresh challenge that I embrace with great enthusiasm. Beyond the chance to work with some of the most talented cricketers, there will be a fascinating dynamic among the mentors as each of us will strive to outmaneuver the others.

“This friendly rivalry will certainly add an extra layer of excitement and intensity to the competition.

“This unique format, where every match counts, promises to bring a new level of excitement to the game. Fans can look forward to a thrilling 14-match tournament over 17 days, filled with high-stakes action and memorable moments.

“With a series of high-profile 50-over international matches on the horizon, culminating in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Champions One-Day Cup is an invaluable opportunity for players to showcase their skills and stake their claim for national selection. I have no doubt that this tournament will help us identify future stars who, with the right guidance and development, can serve our country for many years to come.

“As for my role, I am committed to sharing as much knowledge and insight as possible with both the coaching staff and the players. My goal is to help them grow into more effective and impactful players, ensuring a bright future for our Lions and the Pakistan cricket team.”

Schedule of the Lions’ matches (Day match will start at 9.30am, day/night matches will begin at 3pm):

13 Sep – Stallions v Lions (d/n)

16 Sep – Lions v Panthers (d)

20 Sep – Lions v Wolves (d/n)

22 Sep – Dolphins v Lions (d/n).