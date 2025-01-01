PCB names Mohammad Yousuf as batting coach for New Zealand tour

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf has been appointed as the batting coach of the national men’s team ahead of the upcoming tour of New Zealand. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed his appointment on Tuesday, replacing Shahid Aslam in the role.

Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand is set to take place from March 16 to April 5, comprising five T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

While Yousuf takes charge of the batting department, Aqib Javed will continue as Pakistan’s interim head coach for the New Zealand tour.

Initially appointed until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Aqib has been asked to extend his tenure as the PCB continues its search for a permanent head coach.

The T20I series will commence on March 16 in Christchurch, followed by matches in Dunedin (March 18), Auckland (March 21), Mount Maunganui (March 23), and Wellington (March 26).

After the T20Is, both teams will shift focus to the ODI series, starting in Napier on March 29. The second ODI will be played in Hamilton on April 2, while Mount Maunganui will host the final game on April 5.

With Yousuf’s wealth of experience as a former top-order batter, Pakistan aims to refine its batting approach under his guidance, hoping for a strong performance in the crucial white-ball series against New Zealand.