PCB postpones PSL 2020 due to coronavirus

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday has postponed semi-finals and final matches of Pakistan Super League 5 (PSL) due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the country.

According to details, the decision was taken in a meeting with the owners of all the franchises.

It is to be mentioned here that Multan Sultans were scheduled to face Peshawar Zalmi in the first semi-final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today while Karachi Kings were due to play against Lahore Qalandars on the same venue in the second semi-final at 7pm.

However, the winners of the semi-finals were to face each other in final match on Wednesday (March 17) in Lahore.