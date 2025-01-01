PCB rejects allegations over unpaid dues by Jason Gillespie

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rejected on Sunday allegations of unpaid dues levelled by former red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie.

Former Australian head coach of the national team, Jason Gillespie, claimed in an interview that he was not paid nine months of compensation.

“The former red-ball head coach of the national team resigned suddenly without giving a four-month notice”, said the PCB spokesperson.

The PCB said: “The contract clearly stated a notice period for both parties. The former red-ball head coach was fully aware of the terms of the contract.”

The claim for payment for breach of contract is baseless, said the PCB.