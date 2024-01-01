PCB relieves Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq as selectors

LAHORE (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sacked former fast bowlers and all-rounder Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq as a selectors of the National Men’s and Women cricket selection committees, here on Wednesday.

In a statement, issued by PCB Media Manager Raza Kitchlew here, both the former cricketers had been informed by the PCB that they were no more part of the seven-member selection committee.

Wahab Riaz, a former chief selector, was placed on the seven-member selection committee under PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and was considered de facto head of the selection committee. Abdul Razzaq was member of both the Men’s and Women’s selection committee.

Wahab Riaz will also cease to exist as the senior manager for Men’s cricket – a role which was assigned to him during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Wahab and Razzaq are the first casualties of team’s poor show at the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the US.

The decision has come after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s consultative meetings with former cricketers and seeking their advice on team development.

The PCB is likely to reconstitute the national Men’s selection committee with a chief selector.