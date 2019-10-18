PCB removes Sarfraz Ahmed as captain

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed Sarfraz Ahmed as captain across all three formats of the game, on Friday.

The governing body will shortly make an official announcement. Furthermore, Babar Azam and Imad Wasim are being considered to lead Pakistan in place of Sarfraz Ahmed.

Let it be known that top-ranked Pakistan were whitewashed by number eight Sri Lanka in three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series held recently in Lahore. Sarfraz Ahmed had failed to perform in the series with the bat.

Sources further revealed that the PCB is planning to groom Muhammad Rizwan, who scored two centuries against Australia in Abu Dhabi, as vice-captain.

The green shorts will leave for Sydney on October 27 to play three T20I matches and two Tests in Australia in November and December.