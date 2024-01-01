PCB reveals ticket prices for Pak-Bangladesh Tests

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that the tickets for the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will go on sale online from 13 August.

The fans can acquire the tickets online at PCB.tcs.com.pk from 1700 PST, while the physical tickets will be available to purchase from different TCS outlets from 16 August after 09.00 am.

The series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, with the first Test commencing at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 21-25 August. The second Test match will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 30 August to 3 September.

The tickets for both Test matches have been kept at an affordable rate. The minimum rate starts at PKR 50 (General enclosure/ Wasim Bari enclosure in Karachi) and goes up to PKR 250,000 (full hospitality box) at the NBS in Karachi.

Also, box offices outside match venues (RCS and NBS) will be operational two days prior to the Test match. Additionally, a seasonal pass has been introduced to facilitate fans, allowing them a 15 per cent discount if they buy a five-day pass for the Test match.

In case of an early conclusion of the five-day game, tickets for the remaining days will be refunded to the fans.

The tickets for the premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be available to the fans at PKR 200.

VIP enclosures (Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) on weekdays will be available at PKR 500, while on weekends, they will be available for PKR 600.

At the RCS, the Gallery pass, which includes lunch and tea, will be available at PKR 2,800, while the Platinum box, also including lunch and tea, will be available at PKR 12,500. The fans can get the full hospitality box for PKR 200,000 each.

In Karachi, first-class enclosures (Asif Iqbal, Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan and Zaheer Abbas) will be available at PKR 100.

Fans will have to pay PKR 200 for premium enclosures (Imran Khan, Quaid and Wasim Akram), while VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad) will be available at PKR 400 on weekdays and PKR 500 on weekends.

Each hospitality box seat (including lunch and tea) in Karachi will be charged at PKR 12,500, while a platinum shared box at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be available at the same price.

Squads Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh : Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed.