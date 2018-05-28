PCB says inquiring Hassan Raza fixing scam

F.P. Report

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a statement issued on Sunday, said that the board and its Anti Corruption Unit are in “process of reviewing reports regarding the alleged involvement of cricketer Hasan Raza in corrupt conduct”.

“Appropriate action, if any, will be taken after collecting and reviewing all relevant evidence,” read the statement, saying that till such time no further comments would be made on the issue.

The statement was issued in response to the former batsman being caught on camera in an alleged spot-fixing sting. The video is part of a broader investigative documentary by Al Jazeera.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Raza has been filmed on camera by Al Jazeera in the same room in which another former cricketer — Robin Morris from Mumbai — talks about facilitating spot-fixing in T20 tournaments.

“Raza does not participate in the conversation between Morris and the undercover reporter, but is seated in the chair adjacent to Morris,” reports Cricinfo, adding that Raza and Morris both played for Mumbai Champs, a team in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League between 2007-08.

Meanwhile, Raza, through a tweet shared by PTV Sports Urdu, defended himself by saying: “An attempt has been made to trap me. They called me over to say that they wanted my help to hire players. I told players not to get embroiled in this. This is a conspiracy against me.”

