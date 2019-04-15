PCB thankful to Rawalpindi’s lively crowds for making Pakistan Cup a real success

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has thanked Rawalpindi’s lively crowds for making the recently concluded Pakistan Cup 2019 a real success.

The final match of the event was played between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which the former won by nine runs after a thrilling contest. “On behalf of the board, I wish to thank the cricket lovers and fans and followers for witnessing the fixtures and making the event memorable,” PCB’s Director Domestic, Haroon Rasheed said in a statement.

“The atmosphere during the entire event has been electrifying, which reflects how much people love the game of cricket”, he added. He said cricket fans were board’s the biggest asset and their support was highly commendable. He said fans at Pindi Stadium were generous in acknowledging good cricket adding they equally backed players of five provisional teams.

“Pakistan Cup took place at the back of Pakistan Super League 2019. Both the events exhibited involvement and passion of country’s fans for cricket.

This tournament has once again sent out a strong message about the Pakistani nation,” he added.

Haroon also thanked media for giving a due coverage to the event. “Without their (media’s) support the performances of our players can never reach out to the people. Besides, we thank our valued commercial partners, who are continuing to support the game of cricket,” he said