PCB to decide Sarfaraz’s future, says Imad

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim in a press conference on Monday stated that the future of Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed will be decided by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the captain himself.

Wasim and all-rounder Shadab Khan took part in a press conference after returning home from England where Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

Shadab was satisfied with the team’s performance in the mega event. “We won from three teams who were above us. Two of them are in the semi-final. I think our team’s performance was great. We just failed to qualify because of net run rate,” Shadab said.

Wasim however was not satisfied with Pakistan’s World Cup campaign and believed that the team’s victory was more important than individual performances. “If we could have won the trophy I would have been happy with my performance. No team wants to lose. We are all disappointed. The way we made an effort, we made a comeback after the India loss,” he said. “We did it in the Champions Trophy as well. But unfortunately since we lost to West Indies we couldn’t come back.”

Shadab also highlighted his disappointment with Pakistan’s early World Cup exit. “Not too happy. Would have been happier if we could have won [World Cup],” he said. Wasim told reporters that a secret meeting was held by Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed which boosted the morale of the players and enabled them to fight back in the World Cup.

“After India we were pumped up. We were criticised a lot after the game. Professional criticism is fine but personal criticism is not ok anywhere in the world. Sarfaraz called a meeting and he backed us. The meeting was a turning point. We backed and supported each other,” he said. “No grouping happened. Sarfaraz in the meeting asked us to avoid the media. He also asked us to give our 100 percent. The meeting was there to get together and refresh.”

Responding to a question of why the coaching and support staff were excluded from the meeting, Wasim explained that the players are the most integral part of the team and the coaching staff has a limited role to play.

“Coaches and support staff’s role is very limited. Their work is to give plans. They gave us good plans but really it’s the players who have to play,” he said. The all-rounder praised Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan who created problems for Pakistan in their World Cup encounter.

“Rashid is the best player for a reason. You can analyse it. But on a given day it is tough to read his hands. He is a world class player,” Wasim said. Shadab believed Australia could win the World Cup. Wasim however believed England and India were now the favourites to win the mega event.