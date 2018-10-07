PCB unlikely to succeed in compensation case against BCCI: Zaka Ashraf

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf believes that the board’s chances of success in compensation case against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are slim.

“PCB is unlikely to succeed against BCCI because they don’t have a strong case,” he said while speaking during an event in Lahore. “The MoU included a conditional clause about permission from the Indian government for the series to go ahead.”

Ashraf also criticised former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi on basis of his poor decision making during his tenure. He also called for investigation against Sethi for causing financial loses to the board.

“Sethi cost PCB millions due to his wrong policies which is why it is important to carry out a proper investigation against him,” he said. “The huge amount of expenses incurred for this compensation case is a glaring example in this regard.”

Ashraf also said that new PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani will need to put in a concentrated effort to ensure that the board is run in a proper manner.

“My best wishes are with Mani but so far his appointment is the only change within PCB,” he said. “All the matters are still run by individuals who were part of the previous setup. Mani will have to work really hard to improve the state of affairs within the PCB.”

Speaking about reports on appointing a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for PCB, Ashraf said that it is only going to lead to a conflict on who holds more authority.

“It does not make sense to appoint a CEO because it is going to lead to conflict between that person and the chairman as to who has more power,” he said. “Also there is no guarantee about whether this position will be continued on change of government.”

Ashraf remained PCB chairman from October 27, 2011 till June 24, 2013. In August 2012, he was also elected as chairman Development Committee of Asian Cricket Council.

