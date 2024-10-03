PCB unveils commentary panel for Pakistan-England Tests

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, announced the star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming three-match Test series between Pakistan and England.

Former England Test captains David Gower, Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain will return to Pakistan as commentators for this series, having previously covered the three Tests between Pakistan and England in December 2022. They will be joined by Test cricketer Ian Ward as the voices from England.

The Pakistani voices include former Test captains Aamir Sohail and Ramiz Raja, Test cricketer Bazid Khan and former Pakistan women’s team captain Urooj Mumtaz. Zainab Abbas will serve as the series presenter.

The three-match series between Pakistan and England will run from October 7 to 28 and is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

It’s worth noting that the second Test, which was originally planned at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 15-19 October, will now be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The match has been shifted as the National Bank Stadium is undergoing a major facelift for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The remaining two Tests will be played as originally planned, i.e. 7-11 October in Multan and 24-28 October in Rawalpindi.

Squads:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

England: Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Courtesy: ARY News