PCB updates 15 member test squad for Australia rubber

LAHORE (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday updated the already announced test squad to 15 members without replacing the injured Muhammad Nawaz who sustained foot injury during the HBL PSL 7.

However, Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been added as traveling reserves. They will only be considered for selection in case of an injury to a player. Mohammad Haris has been added to the reserve players list. However, he, along with Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas and Yasir Shah, has been advised to participate in the Pakistan Cup, which commences on 2 March. If required, they will be drafted into the side.

The test players who attended a training camp in Karachi and those who are no more involved in the HBL PSL 2022 playoffs will arrive in Islamabad Wednesday night. They will participate in the training session on February 27 after observing a three-day room isolation. The test players involved in the HBL PSL 2022 playoffs will travel to Islamabad in a bubble on 28th February and will participate in a training session on 1 March

15-player squad: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shan Masood (Balochistan) and Zahid Mahmood (Sindh).