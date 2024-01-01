PCB urges India to discuss ‘concerns’ related to Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday urged India to discuss concerns on sending its national cricket team to Pakistan, reiterating that the multi-nation tournament will be held in Pakistan next year.

Pakistan is scheduled to host the Champions Trophy 2025 tournament from Feb. 9 to Mar. 19 next year. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) this month informed Pakistan that India had declined to play any matches in Pakistan, prompting the PCB to seek a clarification from the ICC on the refusal. Officially the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not informed the PCB of its decision.

India has not sent its cricket team to Pakistan since 2008 due to political tensions between the two countries. Pakistan was forced to agree to a “hybrid” model for the 2023 Asia Cup through which all of India’s matches were shifted to Sri Lanka. Pakistan has said it will not agree to a similar model for the Champions Trophy tournament.

“Right now, all the teams that have qualified for the Champions Trophy are ready to come [to Pakistan] and nobody has an issue,” Naqvi told reporters in Lahore. “I will say it today too that if India has any concern, they should talk to us, we will address their concern. I don’t think there is any reason because of which the Indian team cannot come here.”

The ICC’s Champions Trophy tour kicked off on Saturday from Islamabad but did not head to Muzaffarabad in the first leg of its journey. The BCCI had objected to the trophy’s original route, which included Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The territory is disputed by the two countries.

The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 trophy was brought to India’s Ladakh region in July this year, a territory in Indian-administered Kashmir disputed by both countries. When asked about the ICC canceling the trophy tour in Muzaffarabad, Naqi said:

“I think the ICC will have to think about its credibility [and consider] that it is a body of all cricket organizations in the world,” Naqvi said. “Even now, the tour has not been canceled, it has been rescheduled.”

The PCB chairman disclosed that it has appointed former fast bowler and selection committee member Aqib Javed as the interim white-ball head coach of the men’s national squad till the Champions Trophy tournament. He said the decision was taken so that the board does not rush into appointing a new white-ball coach for Pakistan after Gary Kirsten’s resignation.

“This is just temporary and we are about to start the process [to appoint] a head coach in the next 10-15 days so that we can search and bring in a nice head coach,” he said.

The development takes place a day after the PCB denied speculation Javed would replace Pakistan’s incumbent interim head coach in the Test match format, Jason Gillespie, saying that the Australian will continue to coach the men’s side till the South Africa series in December/January 2025.

The white-ball coaching role had become vacant following Kirsten’s resignation in October. Red-ball head coach Gillespie had coached the side during the recent white-ball tour of Australia, who will now rejoin the side for the upcoming Test series in South Africa.

In a separate statement, the PCB said Javed will continue to serve as a senior member of the men’s selection committee and will be assigned additional responsibilities following the conclusion of the Champions Trophy tournament.

The Pakistan men’s side are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Zimbabwe from Nov. 24 to Dec. 5 and as many white-ball matches in South Africa from Dec. 10-22. In the lead up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa for an ODI triangular series from Feb. 8-14.

Javed rose in influence in the cricket board after he was named to a revamped selection committee featuring Aleem Dar, Hassan Cheema and former batter Azhar Ali. His tactic to turn the batting friendly Multan track into a spin-friendly one helped Pakistan secure a 2-1 series victory over England, after Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings.

Following Pakistan’s triumph over England, the South Asian team won their first ODI series in Australia since 2002 by beating the hosts 2-1 this month. The green shirts, however, lost the three-match T20I series 3-0 to the hosts.