PCB’s ‘Connection Camp’ aims to celebrate legacy of test cricket

LAHORE (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will host a high-level ‘Connection Camp’ with a view to connect with glorious past in test cricket, give a vivid and unified vision and set a roadmap for the future of test cricket in the country during a day-long session at a local hotel, here on Monday.

The ‘Connection Camp’, to be chaired by Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, is an outcome of a series of consultations he held with former cricketers since assuming the office earlier this year. Nine elite cricketers, including Babar Azam (Pakistan’s white-ball captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood (Pakistan’s red-ball captain). Joining them will be national team head coaches Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten, assistant coach Azhar Mahmood and high-performance specialist David Reid will attend the Connection Camp.

The PCB, in a press release, maintained that the session would focus on fostering stronger collaboration between players and the PCB, while the board would reaffirm its commitment to supporting players in meeting strategic goals. It further said that the ultimate aim was for players to take a leading role in inspiring the next generation of cricketers through outstanding performances.

Chairman PCB Naqvi believes the Connection Camp is a critical step toward unifying our approach to restore Pakistan cricket to its former glory, adding that the aim is to identify key issues, foster open dialogue and collectively agree on a strategic path forward.

He said the PCB remains optimistic that this session, which builds on prior discussions with former cricketers, will lead to a results-driven strategy that improves both player management and team performance.

Mohsin Naqvi further said that this is the first step in an ongoing journey to reshape Pakistan cricket. The PCB will continue these collaborative efforts to ensure long-term success, keeping fans at the heart of our mission.”

Pakistan Test team captain Shan Masood said: “The Connection Camp is an important moment for us as players. We’re fully committed to working with the PCB to reignite the pride and passion that Pakistan cricket is known for. These discussions will help us set a strong course for the future and we are excited to be part of this collaborative effort.

“The outcomes of the session will include performance benchmarks, player development programmes and strategies to enhance grassroots cricket. This initiative aligns with the PCB’s vision to not only improve immediate team performance but also ensure long-term sustainability of excellence in the sport.”

Pakistan men’s team red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie said that the camp provides a valuable opportunity for open dialogue and alignment between the coaching staff and players. We’re all striving toward the same goal – raising the standard of Pakistan cricket and creating a culture of winning.”

Gary Kirsten, Pakistan men’s team white-ball head coach, said as a coach, it is my responsibility to setup the best environment possible for the players to thrive. He reaffirmed to focus on refining approach in white-ball cricket to meet the standards of the highest levels of international competition, adding that every possible effort will be made to ensure that people of Pakistan are proud of their national team.