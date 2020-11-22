PDM holds massive rally in Peshawar, says Times up for the govt

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Sunday held the much opposed power show telling the government that “It’s time to go home”. The eleven-party opposition alliance mounted the mass gathering here in Peshawar despite the government had warned that holding gathering may attract FIRs against them in case Corona cases increased.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar district administration had also refused granting permission to PDM for holding public gathering. The security situation, on the occasion, was highly alert as approximately 4000 police personnel had been deployed.

Maulana Fazlur Reham, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Zardari, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Abdul Malik, Mahmood Kahan Acahkzai, Ameer Maqam, Akhtar Mengal, Sajid Mir, Iftikhar Hussain, Amir Haider Khan Hoti and other alliance leaders spoke to the mass gathering.

Addressing the gathering, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are out from their houses and joined the gathering for a great cause. “This rally is a referendum against the government,” adding that the nation knows that government into power had rigged the elections.

He said that as the people of America have rejected Trump, the same will happen in Pakistan too and people will over throw Imran Khan. Maulana said that Imran Khan wanted to disintegrate Pakistan adding that International fraternity has left Pakistan alone due to its flawed foreign policy.

“Even Saudi Arabia and UAE are asking Pakistan to return their money,” he stated and “all this happened due to imperfect foreign policy,” He said that these policies have disappointed Afghanistan and Iran has joined the Indian lobby.

He maintained that due to Imran Khan the country suffered the worst adding that the Indian government revoked the autonomous status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) because PM Imran compromised on the Kashmir issue. He said that the present government merged erstwhile Fata into KP sans the census of locals.

“No political party or leader was taken in confidence in deciding the future of former Fata,” he said. Maulana said that Gilgit Baltistan also faced same situation and turned it into a province.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairperson Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that people of KP are out to announce their decision against the incumbent government.

He said the PPP and PDM will never leave the masses of KP alone and today they are here to let the people know that they are out to struggle for rights.

He said the whole nation has been suffering due to the poor policies and immature political strategies of the incumbent government.

“The people of KP are trying to take our right of NFC,” he said adding that government has deprived them from at least Rs116 billion.

He said that why don’t the government not paying royalty of crude oil, gas to people of KP. Bilawal said that the incompetent government cannot take refuge in Corona.

“The government has closed eyes on the corruption in the most expensive project of BRT,” he said adding that soon the people will hold responsible the incumbent government for corruption and crises in the country. He said that inflation in the country has reached its peak in the country and added that people are dying of hunger.

The vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Maryam Nawaz could not address the the gathering because she received the news of her grandmother’s death and left the rally. Amir Maqam Provincial President Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in his speech said that they are rejecting the corrupt government.

He said that when Imran Khan holds a gathering there is no corona while in the PDM’ gathering, there is no corona.

He said that today, sugar and flour thieves are openly roaming among us.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were imprisoned but the real thieves are being turned away. Speaking on the occasion, Akhtar Mengal Balochistan National Party chief in his speech said that the Pakhtuns have shed blood for this land and sacrificed their lives.

He said that they believe in a democracy. Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch, former Chief Minister of Balochistan and National Party Chief in his speech said that today’s gathering makes it clear that rigging has taken place in 2018.

He said that poor people in Pakistan should be treated equally adding that there is a conspiracy against the 18th Amendment and will not allow this conspiracy to succeed. Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Chief of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, said that people are worried in this government today.

He said that the government failed to address the issues of the people.

Sajid Mir, Central Amir of Jamiat-e-Ahl-e-Hadith, in his speech, said that the problems of the people have increased in this government.

He commented that Imran Khan is against the corruption then why does not he take action against Jahangir Tareen adding that Imran Khan himself is involved in their corruption.

He said that Inflation is the agenda of PDM adding people are fed up with this government and rising inflation.

He said that Kashmir has been sold. The leaders are also expressed great demise over the death of Nawaz Sharif’s mother and Maryam Nawaz’s grandmother and prayed for the departed soul.