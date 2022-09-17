PDM leaders came to power just to wrap up graft cases: Imran

Ishaq Khan

CHARSADDA: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has warned the government to announce the elections before his final otherwise the situation would be out of control if polls were delayed any further.

While addressing a charged crowd in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda district on Saturday, PTI chief asked the youth of the country to get ready and when I call you, you have to go out with me to achieve real freedom.

“Let the change come through the vote. A fair and free election will bring stability to the country because the nation does not trust them, without general elections, there will be no stability in the country,” Imran said. He added that the situation will get out of everyone’s hands if rulers try to stop our ‘peaceful revolution’ and announce the general elections as the free and fair polls are the solution to put the country out from the problems.

Ex-premier lashed out at the government’s economic policies and putting the economic burden on the common people, adding that the rupee has lost 30% of its value since the PDM coalition government came to power.

He claimed that during our government, the oil price was high internationally but we provided the people with a low rate. PDM leaders came to power just to wrap up their corruption cases and now the Ramzan Sugar Mills case is also being closed down, he added. Ex-premier claimed that witnesses in the money laundering cases of Shabaz Sharif and his son were killed. The wealth of thieves abroad has increased by 30%, he said. He also asked the Pakistanis not to choose those leaders who have offshore businesses.

He alleged that PDM leaders had also been exonerated in a Rs1100 billion stolen money case after coming to power. Imran Khan asked the youth that you all have to be ready when I give the call, I tell the imported government to announce the elections before my final call.

He said that we had sacrificed 80 thousand Pakistanis by participating in the war of America. “We need a foreign policy that could serve our national interest instead of trying to serve the other country’s interest, and those who control the idol of fear cannot become a free and great person, Imran said. He said if he came to power again he will not spare anyone, adding that those whose wealth is hidden abroad will not be made ministers in his government.