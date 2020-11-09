PDM movement, The losers and the gainers??

Dr. Nadeem Jan

No two opinions that we are in the grip of one of the harshest inflation which has made a decent living for many a dream, mainly due to decades long bartered economy and partly to the Corona pandemic. The shockwaves of rising staple food prices, electricity, fuel has made life challenging even for the middle class let alone the poor.

Creating opportunities for enabling its populace to live a decent life with peace and dignity is responsibility of the state and it has to take measures to preempt, address and manage this situation.

How this situation would be managed, and common men sufferings be alleviated is a big test of governance and history would judge its performance on this front as well. The situation did not reach this level overnights but was simmering over decades due to flawed policies, rampant corruption, and incompetence of the Divinely entrusted ruling Jantha. While on one hand we are faced with internal plights of the poor, on the other hand the country is faced with more dangerous external threats where enemies of Pakistan are hell bent upon nullifying our every existence. And this has a history.

Pakistan since independence has faced aggression from the other side of the border that has exposed us to myriad of warfare; Open War, cold war, economic war, social and cultural war , diplomatic war and now 5th Generation war. All this had one objective in common i.e. to dismantle this fortress of Islam and divide it on ethnic/ linguistic lines. Since then there has been one key resistance force to the nefarious designs and evil eyes of the anti-Pakistan forces and that is Pak Army.

Not only that Pak army has protected its frontiers but in other fronts as well it has demonstrated a force to be reckoned with. India is not the only country which plans to harm Pakistan there is a tacit alliance of like-minded forces who can’t see a peaceful, developed and dignified Pakistan. Mosad, RAW, NDS have one common interest and that is to create a situation in Pakistan where it is so inaundated in internal strife so it is stopped from a lead role in the greater cause of Muslim Ummah.

There are valid reasons for their fears since its only Pakistan in the entire Ummah which is a Nuclear power, has the best Military, advanced in science, art and diplomatically well poised to lead. The world in successive UN general Assembly meetings , World economic forum debate and other high profile forums witnessed that it was the PM of Pakistan Imran Khan who hoisted the flag of Pan Islamism high. PM khan in all his high profile interactions has time and again highlighted the atrocities of India and Israel , sensitized the world conscious on rising Islamophobia in the west and pursuantly advocated for equitable access to Corona vaccine once its launched. Pakistani leadership has proved impressive on all international forum and that has sent shock waves to the anti Pak camps.

The current war plan is mainly reliant on the 5th generation warfare. Various forums think tanks and lobbyists companies have been hired to spread smear campaign against Pakistan and its institutions. Largely covertly but overtly as well some networks have started campaign against Pakistan, some sections of mainstream media, Social Media and print media is used alike, several patronage franchises has been created for the task. One such anti state network has been contracted out to an ex. Ambassador and a Pakistani physician in US, who has established some national and international franchise of it. This group has also established a network of their likeminded, SATH ( “South Asians against Terrorism and for Human Rights ”) where Anti Pak narrative is designed, fueled and propagated. That network also searches and allure other disgruntled elements -taking advantage of their agonies – and enticing them to join this unholy network. That network has been trying consistently to sway over PTM & PDM into an anti-sate narrative.

The recent onslaught by Ex.PM seems one part of that plan to discredit Pak Army and create cracks in the foundation of Pakistan. The Ex.PM on his part had tried his level best to get a relief so he can do power politics again. Having been finally disappointed with his back door efforts and with no political credentials to trumpet , he was enticed to the anti-state narrative , beautifully wrapped in the glossy wrap papers of “Formula to Power” by these pseudo intellectuals.

The larger scheme is to entangle the government in internal and external issues so it could be stopped from making Pakistan a stable, peaceful and developed country, a country capable of playing a lead role in galvanizing the agenda of Muslim Ummah.

History is witness to such political terrorism in the past, when leaders like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto , Shah Faisal of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia , Col. Qaddafi, Jamal Abdul Nasir and Palestinian Yasir Arafat were eliminated and how OIC was converted to a lame duck role only ? The plan is to unleash their nefarious agenda yet again.

Way forward: Prima fascia it may seem a complex situation but for all complexities there are simple solutions which need will to enact.

The Government on its part need to set its own house in order and implement policies in the best interest of the poor lot. A thorough soul searching for why and how the situation went wrong through establishing a non-governmental fact finding committee, where experts from international/ national market , notable elites from the academia, Judiciary, religious school and social scientists can provide an independent analysis and coping strategy. The accountability measures recommended by the committee need be adhered to without any likes or dislikes even if it tastes sour.

The crisis provides an opportunity to initiate an intra institutional dialogue that can define a new workable, pragmatic and sustainable Reset. This dialogue must be led by the PM duly engaging Army chief, Chief Justice and taking on board the political, religious leadership.

An all parties conference for charting a “new social contract” that serves the country and its 22 million people to the best of its abilities would help reduce the intensity of ongoing political turmoil.

The opposition on its part too has to move from a narrative of confrontation – orchestrated by some vested interest groups that may serve some elites in the short term but wouldn’t serve the country in the long run- .

Fundamental architecture of this social contract at the minimum should guarantee that no entity knowingly or inadvertently would harm national interests and its institutions. Demonstrations and protest is the opposition right but it shouldn’t divert it from its purpose of holding the government accountable for any issue of governance or national solidarity.

Once government take a lead to this effect the opposition should burry its hatchet and join the effort in the larger national interests. This would serve not only our national interests but also allow space to Pakistan for playing its due role in the Muslim Ummah.

Pakistan’s sincerity to the unity of Muslim Ummah has a history and that effort is largely valued in the Muslim world. Pakistan is now well poised to lead the Muslim Ummah for various reasons. Being the only Muslim Nuclear power, with a strong and reputed Military, abundance of natural resources, mixed skills market and youth bulge make a strong case for this role.

PM Imran Khan, who has already cast his shadow on the world stage is considered a highly respected figure in the Muslim and non-muslim world alike. He is revered for his vision, Character, Charisma, public speaking, and commitment to the plight of downtrodden world. His consistent stance against Islamophobia has taken him to another level in the Muslim world. PM have written a detailed letter to Mark Zuckerberg- CEO of Face book- for stopping sharing any material that mock Islamic faith and injunctions on the analogy of the Holocaust isssue. He has also communicated his vison via personal letters to the rulers of Muslim countries. In nutshell unless the course is positively amended by both sides of the divide, there might be some short lived gains for some political aristocrats but at a cost too high i.e. the cause of Pakistan and Muslim Ummah; and ultimately all could be a much unwanted Lose- lose game.

