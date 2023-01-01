PDM narrative comes to spotlight after Justice Athar dissenting note

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : The controversies of Punjab election case was further deepened after the dissenting note of the SC judge Athar Minallah, who confirmed that the suo moto petition was dismissed by the majority 4-3 judges.

The deepening political and legal crisis emerged in the wake of SC judgment passed by a three-member bench led by CJP Umar Ata Bandiyal followed by a resolution passed by the National Assembly rejecting the hurriedly passed judgement and asking PM not to obey it, has necessitated formation of a full court to clear all the confusion and ambiguities besides ensuring smiltanonous free and fair election and institutions harmony in the country.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lawyers here on Saturday demanded the formation of a full court to decide KP and Punjab assemblies election case after the dissenting note of senior judge of the supreme court, Justice Athar Minallah. They said that Justice Athar Minallah has raised serious questions in the high profile political case and confirmed dismissal of the suo moto case by the majority 4-3 judges.

Gohar Rehman Khattak, former President of Peshawar Bar Council and member Peshawar High Court Bar Association told APP that the observations passed by Justice Athar Minallah was of serious nature and demanded the formation of a full court comprising all judges of the Supreme Court to decide the case once for all. He said that Justice Minallah agreed with Justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Jamal Khan Mandokhail, who penned the dissenting note in the suo motu case.

He said the courts should show extreme restraint in matters which involve political stakeholders. He said it would have been declared better if the 3- member bench give opportunities to all political parties including PDM, PTI and Election Commission of Pakistan before passing the haste based decision.

Esa Khan, former Advocate General KP said that full court was the best solution to address all the issues raised by Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel. He said Justice Athar Minallah has questioned the move to dissolve provincial assemblies and asked if such conduct is in consonance with the scheme of constitutional democracy.

Esa Khan said that Justice Athar Minallah has confirmed that the Supreme Court’s suo motu of delay of Punjab and KP election was dismissed by 4-3 judges and now the Govt narrative was seemed right. He said it would have been considered good if the intent of PTI that dissolved the assemblies was critically evaluated before passing the judgement.

He said political parties should address political problems through dialogue and inside the Parliament rather than bringing it to courts. Esa said that political unity was required for a transparent and free election. Without political dialogue and unity, he said elections in KP and Punjab would be unproductive. “Would PTI accept the election results if it lost the polls in Punjab,” he questioned. He underscored the need for immediate initiation of political dialogue among the government and PDM imperative to take the country out of economic and political challenges. (APP)