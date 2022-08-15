PDM nominates Bilour as join candidate: PPP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : Provincial President of Pakistan People’s Party, Najamuddin Khan Monday said that the ANP leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour is a joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the upcoming by-elections-2022.

Addressing a press conference with Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour at the provincial secretariat of the People’s Party here, Najamuddin Khan said that people know who served them and plunderers.

He criticized the policies of PTI’s government and said that PTI was responsible for current price-hikes and ruining the country’s economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour said that Imran Khan does not attend the assembly sessions while contesting elections from nine different constituencies. He said that no one would cast a vote for Imran Khan as previously he had left the NA-31 constituency.

PPP Provincial General Secretary Shuja Khan, Information Secretary Amjad Khan Afridi and other leaders were also present.

Amjad Khan Afridi in his address said that People’s Party would fully support Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilor in the by-elections.

He also lamented billions of rupees corruption in the Billion Tree Tsunami Project and said PTI leader Asad Qaiser instead of clearing himself in foreign funding case had approached the courts against the FIA adding that if he had not committed any corruption why was he afraid of accountability. (APP)