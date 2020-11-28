PDM playing with lives of public: CM Buzdar

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is endangering lives of people by holding public rallies.

Usman Buzdar, in a statement, said that elements who are involved in negative politics should come to their senses and warned that a strict legal action will be taken if any coronavirus SOPs are violated.

He further said that previous governments totally ignored the health sector and now attitude of opposition in current circumstances is regrettable.

CM Punjab said that empty statements cannot solve problems of people and one has to stand with masses in difficult situations. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working to control spread of coronavirus and government will bring the pandemic under control with help of general public. Government will ensure strict enforcement of coronavirus related SOPs, he added.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has held Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) responsible for spreading coronavirus.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in a statement, said that the elements who have been rejected by the people do not care about suffering of the humanity.

She further said that opposition has been blindfolded by the desire of power and it is endangering lives of public through their negative politics.

It is to be noted that Pakistan has reported 45 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 392,356. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,942.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,045 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.