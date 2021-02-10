PDM sets example of political opportunism by taking mileage of protests, Shibli says

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz grilled PDM by saying that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had set a new example of political opportunism by trying to take political mileage from the protest of the secretariat employees.

The Minister also noted that it was ironic that those who were responsible for the problems of the employees were raising slogans now.

While highlighting the oppositions’ protest movement, the Minister mentioned that people rejected the opposition’s protest movement and its narrative by staying away from their rallies, now they reach anywhere they see gathering of the people to cash it.

Recalling performance of PML-N and PPP, Shibli remarked that it were previous governments of the PML- N and PPP governments which ruined the national economy and built their assets abroad and present economic woes were the outcome of their inefficiency and ill-planning.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was concerned about the problems of the government employees and he had issued directives for resolution of their problems at the earliest

While addressing the media persons after administering oath to newly elected office bearers of Dir Press Club, Shibli remarked that the cabinet committee comprising Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Minister for Finance Hafeez Sheikh was holding talks with the employees and the solution would be found.

Regarding, PTI performance, Shibli mentioned that it was difficult to rectify everything 30 months rule as when the PTI came to power everything was in mess thanks to the loot and plunder of former rulers.

However, he said that due to the prudent policies of the present government, things were moving in the right direction.

The Federal Minister also stated that with grace of Allah Almighty and due to the policies of the government, Pakistan successfully handled Coronavirus far better than world top economies and regional counties.

Mentioning governments policies, he noted that with improvement in the economy, prices of daily use commodities had started falling down, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night for the better future of the country and construction and textile sectors

had witnessed a boom and employment opportunities were being created.

He said that with the launch of the housing package, the dream of the poor people to own their own house was materialized.

Earlier addressing the oath taking ceremony of Dir Press Club office-bearers, he said that journalists from various districts not only highlight the problems of their respective areas but also play an important role in projecting the national narrative.

While commenting on Dir Bala, Federal Minister expressed his views mentioning that he would personally visit Dir Bala to get information about their problems. He said it was good that journalists from Dir Bala had come

to Islamabad and their contact with the National Press Club would prove beneficial and improve working.

Highlighting Insaf Health Card, Prime Minister mentioned that a proposal would be given to the PM for provision of Insaf Health Card to journalists of the entire country including Islamabad.