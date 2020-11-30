PDM stages power show at Multan’s Ghanta Ghar Chowk

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Another power show of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is currently underway at Multan’s Ghanta Ghar Chowk after days of conflict between the administration and opposition workers over holding a public event at a time when the incidence of coronavirus is rising.

The original venue was Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium but the opposition set the stage at Ghanta Ghar Chowk after venue could not get readied as the government was not willing to give the PDM permission to hold the rally over coronavirus. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-(F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP’s Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari have arrived at the venue along with their respective supporters. Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Mehmood Khan Achakzai and other PDM leaders are also attending the rally, who are expected to address the crowd today.

Today’s gathering is part of a series of public meetings the PDM is holding across the country to pressurise the PTI government to step down. A huge number of people have gathered to attend the rally.

According to reports, IG Police has ordered to remove obstacles from the path of PDM workers heading towards the jalsa venue. IG Punjab has issued instructions that there should be no resistance if central leaders come in the form of rallies.

Workers of PDM, an alliance of 11-opposition parties, are heading towards Multan in caravans from Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Rahim Yar Khan while Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah is leading a large number of PPP workers caravan from Sindh.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

PPP leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari reached Multan where Fiza Gillani, daughter of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani received the dignitary at Multan International Airport. Yousaf Raza Gillani escorted Asifa Bhutto Zardari and other party figures in his car towards the jalsa venue, the TV channel reported.

The distance from Gillani House to Qasim Bagh Stadium is approximately 13 minutes but as the caravan is moving slowly amid already present hurdles which are being removed now on authorities’ directions.

At one point towards the main jalsa venue, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari came outside the car and waved at PPP workers who came to welcome their leader on her debut political speech. She even chanted slogans, “Chalo Chalo Multan Chalo”.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Multan where a large number of PML-N workers led by PML-N Punjab leader Rana Sanaullah and Multan Motorway Interchange. The distance between Motorway Interchange to Qasim Bagh Stadium is around half hour drive but it will take time to reach as the caravan has a large number of vehicles.

The PML-N Women Wing in large numbers reached the Ghanta Ghar Chowk to support their leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif, reported Rohi TV channel. Women Party workers are enthusiastically chanting slogans in favour of PDM and against the government and claim this jalsa will shake the government.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman

JUI-F chief and PDM President Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman is the first PDM leader who reached Qasim Bagh Stadium. JUI-F supremo addressing party workers congratulated on reaching the jalsa venue.

“Whole country will participate in the next PDM jalsa to be scheduled in Lahore,” Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said in his brief address to workers. We did what we claim. You people have dusted the arrogance of rulers by reaching at Multan Stadium for jalsa.”